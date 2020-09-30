Huesca v Atlético Madrid

Attempt missed. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Huesca
- 25Fernández
- 19López
- 14Pulido
- 18Siovas
- 11Galán Gil
- 20Seoane
- 5Mosquera
- 17Rico
- 7Ferreiro
- 12Okazaki
- 24García
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 4Ínsua
- 6Muñoz
- 8Valderrama
- 9Mir
- 10Gómez
- 15Ontiveros
- 16Correia Pinto
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 23Escriche
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 14Llorente
- 5Partey
- 8Saúl
- 20Machín Pérez
- 7Sequeira
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Sánchez
- 4Pérez
- 6Koke
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 15Savic
- 16Herrera
- 19Diego Costa
- 21Carrasco
- 26Mollejo
- 27Camello
- Referee:
- Adrián Cordero Vega
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).
Borja García (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).
Attempt missed. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dimitrios Siovas following a corner.
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Felipe.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Rico (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja García.
Foul by Mikel Rico (Huesca).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Pedro Mosquera (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Javi Galán.
First Half begins.