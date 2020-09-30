Spanish La Liga
HuescaHuesca0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Huesca v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Huesca

  • 25Fernández
  • 19López
  • 14Pulido
  • 18Siovas
  • 11Galán Gil
  • 20Seoane
  • 5Mosquera
  • 17Rico
  • 7Ferreiro
  • 12Okazaki
  • 24García

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 4Ínsua
  • 6Muñoz
  • 8Valderrama
  • 9Mir
  • 10Gómez
  • 15Ontiveros
  • 16Correia Pinto
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 23Escriche

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 14Llorente
  • 5Partey
  • 8Saúl
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Sánchez
  • 4Pérez
  • 6Koke
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 15Savic
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 21Carrasco
  • 26Mollejo
  • 27Camello
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamHuescaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Borja García (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dimitrios Siovas following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Felipe.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Rico (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja García.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Rico (Huesca).

  15. Post update

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Pedro Mosquera (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Javi Galán.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe32104047
2Valencia42117527
3Villarreal421146-27
4Real Betis420256-16
5Granada320157-26
6Real Sociedad41214225
7Celta Vigo31203215
8Atl Madrid21106154
9Real Madrid21103214
10Barcelona11004043
11Sevilla11003123
12Levante21015503
13Osasuna310234-13
14Ath Bilbao210123-13
15Cádiz310235-23
16Huesca403124-23
17Real Valladolid302124-22
18Eibar301224-21
19Alavés401314-31
20Elche100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories