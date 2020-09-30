Udinese v Spezia

Offside, Udinese. Thomas Ouwejan tries a through ball, but Sebastien De Maio is caught offside.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 87De Maio
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 18ter Avest
- 99Coulibaly
- 10de Paul
- 64PalumboSubstituted forForestieriat 56'minutes
- 90ZeegelaarSubstituted forOuwejanat 64'minutes
- 7OkakaSubstituted forNestorovskiat 64'minutes
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 4Prödl
- 5Ouwejan
- 24Battistella
- 29Micin
- 30Nestorovski
- 31Gasparini
- 45Forestieri
- 77Matos Santos
- 88Andrade
Spezia
- 1ZoetSubstituted forBittencourt Pinheiroat 64'minutes
- 21Ferrer
- 19TerziBooked at 65mins
- 22Chabot
- 3Ramos
- 27DeiolaSubstituted forBartolomeiat 52'minutes
- 8Ricci
- 25Maggiore
- 31Verde
- 9Galabinov
- 11Gyasi
Substitutes
- 5Marchizza
- 6Mora
- 7Sala
- 10Agoume
- 12Krapikas
- 16Bartolomei
- 17Farias
- 26Pobega
- 28Erlic
- 77Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 80Agudelo
- 91Piccoli
- Referee:
- Alessandro Prontera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Martin Erlic replaces Emmanuel Gyasi.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Tommaso Pobega replaces Giulio Maggiore.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Diego Farias replaces Daniele Verde.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Claudio Terzi (Spezia) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Claudio Terzi (Spezia).
Post update
Fernando Forestieri (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Rafael replaces Jeroen Zoet because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Thomas Ouwejan replaces Marvin Zeegelaar.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Stefano Okaka.
Post update
Foul by Paolo Bartolomei (Spezia).
Post update
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Giulio Maggiore (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mamadou Coulibaly (Udinese).
Post update
Foul by Juan Ramos (Spezia).
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Salvador Ferrer.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Fernando Forestieri replaces Martin Palumbo.
Post update
Offside, Spezia. Andrej Galabinov tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Gyasi is caught offside.