Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese0SpeziaSpezia1

Udinese v Spezia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 87De Maio
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 18ter Avest
  • 99Coulibaly
  • 10de Paul
  • 64PalumboSubstituted forForestieriat 56'minutes
  • 90ZeegelaarSubstituted forOuwejanat 64'minutes
  • 7OkakaSubstituted forNestorovskiat 64'minutes
  • 15Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 4Prödl
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 24Battistella
  • 29Micin
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 31Gasparini
  • 45Forestieri
  • 77Matos Santos
  • 88Andrade

Spezia

  • 1ZoetSubstituted forBittencourt Pinheiroat 64'minutes
  • 21Ferrer
  • 19TerziBooked at 65mins
  • 22Chabot
  • 3Ramos
  • 27DeiolaSubstituted forBartolomeiat 52'minutes
  • 8Ricci
  • 25Maggiore
  • 31Verde
  • 9Galabinov
  • 11Gyasi

Substitutes

  • 5Marchizza
  • 6Mora
  • 7Sala
  • 10Agoume
  • 12Krapikas
  • 16Bartolomei
  • 17Farias
  • 26Pobega
  • 28Erlic
  • 77Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 80Agudelo
  • 91Piccoli
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamSpezia
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Udinese. Thomas Ouwejan tries a through ball, but Sebastien De Maio is caught offside.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. Martin Erlic replaces Emmanuel Gyasi.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. Tommaso Pobega replaces Giulio Maggiore.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. Diego Farias replaces Daniele Verde.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Claudio Terzi (Spezia) for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Claudio Terzi (Spezia).

  7. Post update

    Fernando Forestieri (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. Rafael replaces Jeroen Zoet because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Thomas Ouwejan replaces Marvin Zeegelaar.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Stefano Okaka.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Paolo Bartolomei (Spezia).

  13. Post update

    Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Giulio Maggiore (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Coulibaly (Udinese).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juan Ramos (Spezia).

  17. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Salvador Ferrer.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Fernando Forestieri replaces Martin Palumbo.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Spezia. Andrej Galabinov tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Gyasi is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22008086
2Inter Milan22008446
3AC Milan22004046
4Hellas Verona22004046
5Juventus21105234
6Sassuolo21105234
7Atalanta11004223
8Lazio11002023
9Bologna21014313
10Fiorentina21014403
11Benevento210146-23
12Spezia210124-23
13Genoa210147-33
14Cagliari201113-21
15Roma201125-31
16Udinese200202-20
17Torino200225-30
18Sampdoria200226-40
19Crotone200216-50
20Parma200216-50
