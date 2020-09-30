Benevento v Inter Milan

Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Ashley Young.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Montipò
- 11MaggioSubstituted forFoulonat 45'minutes
- 15Glik
- 5Caldirola
- 93BarbaSubstituted forLetiziaat 37'minutes
- 29Ionita
- 28Schiattarella
- 14Dabo
- 19InsigneSubstituted forTuiaat 45'minutes
- 21MonciniSubstituted forLapadulaat 63'minutes
- 17Caprari
Substitutes
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 9Lapadula
- 12Manfredini
- 13Tuia
- 16Improta
- 18Foulon
- 20Di Serio
- 25Sau
- 44Falque
- 56Hetemaj
- 80Gori
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 11Kolarov
- 2Hakimi
- 5Gagliardini
- 12Sensi
- 15Young
- 22VidalSubstituted forBarellaat 52'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 10Martínez
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 23Barella
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 77Brozovic
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic replaces Stefano Sensi.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Gabriele Moncini.
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).
Post update
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gaetano Letizia (Benevento).
Post update
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gabriele Moncini (Benevento).
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Bryan Dabo (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kamil Glik (Benevento).
Post update
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi tries a through ball, but Ashley Young is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Arturo Vidal.