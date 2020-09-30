Italian Serie A
BeneventoBenevento1Inter MilanInter Milan4

Benevento v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 1Montipò
  • 11MaggioSubstituted forFoulonat 45'minutes
  • 15Glik
  • 5Caldirola
  • 93BarbaSubstituted forLetiziaat 37'minutes
  • 29Ionita
  • 28Schiattarella
  • 14Dabo
  • 19InsigneSubstituted forTuiaat 45'minutes
  • 21MonciniSubstituted forLapadulaat 63'minutes
  • 17Caprari

Substitutes

  • 3Letizia
  • 4Del Pinto
  • 9Lapadula
  • 12Manfredini
  • 13Tuia
  • 16Improta
  • 18Foulon
  • 20Di Serio
  • 25Sau
  • 44Falque
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 80Gori

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 11Kolarov
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 12Sensi
  • 15Young
  • 22VidalSubstituted forBarellaat 52'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 10Martínez
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 23Barella
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 77Brozovic
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Ashley Young.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic replaces Stefano Sensi.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Benevento. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Gabriele Moncini.

  7. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).

  9. Post update

    Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gaetano Letizia (Benevento).

  11. Post update

    Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabriele Moncini (Benevento).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Bryan Dabo (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Glik (Benevento).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi tries a through ball, but Ashley Young is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Arturo Vidal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22008086
2Inter Milan22008446
3AC Milan22004046
4Hellas Verona22004046
5Juventus21105234
6Sassuolo21105234
7Atalanta11004223
8Lazio11002023
9Bologna21014313
10Fiorentina21014403
11Benevento210146-23
12Spezia210124-23
13Genoa210147-33
14Cagliari201113-21
15Roma201125-31
16Udinese200202-20
17Torino200225-30
18Sampdoria200226-40
19Crotone200216-50
20Parma200216-50
