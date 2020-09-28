Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scottish teenager Aaron Hickey "has a great future ahead of him", according to Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, after impressing on his Serie A debut.

Hickey, 18, played 80 minutes at left-back in Bologna's 4-1 derby win over Parma on Monday.

The youngster only officially completed his move from Scottish Championship side Hearts to Italy on Thursday.

"Hickey has both personality and quality. He's lively and is learning already," said Mihajlovic.

How his debut unfolded...