Cheryl Lamont presents an award as part of her promotion of the local game

New County Antrim FA president Cheryl Lamont says she wants to be a "president for all of County Antrim" after becoming the first woman to be elected to the role.

Lamont was last week unveiled as the first female president in the association's 132-year history.

"I think it indicates County Antrim being a progressive association," said the Belfast woman after her election.

Lamont has detailed a plan to develop football at all levels in the region.

'It is the largest association in our division in Northern Ireland and it is a rotational role that goes around all the facets of football," she explained to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"One thing I would want to stress that, while I'm very often associated with my knowledge of the women's game, I want to be a president for all of the County Antrim."

Lamont begins her two-year tenure after succeeding Jim Jess, under whom she served as vice-president.

One of the immediate challenges facing Lamont is leading the County Antrim FA through a football landscape in Northern Ireland that has been dramatically affected by the global pandemic.

However, despite various restrictions, Lamont is determined to get the competitions that fall under her remit completed this year.

The County Antrim Shield kicks off the new Irish League season with first-round matches taking place on 10 October, followed by the second round three days later.

Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland women's team recently beat the Faroe Islands 6-0

"The County Antrim has fantastic competitions like the Steel and Sons Cup and the Senior Shield, and we want to make sure they are completed this year with all the challenges of Covid," added Lamont.

"Sometimes it's best not to look too far ahead but the immediate challenges are trying to get the sport played through Covid, but also to try and understand what the impact will be.

"As we go forward, we will want to grow the women's aspect of County Antrim. We have 38 or 39 teams registered.

"This year, we stood the women's competition down as the women's season is very condensed and we didn't want to put extra stress and pressure on it.

"So, I would look to getting all the competitions played and then go from strength to strength."

Clear pathway for young female players

Lamont, who was last year appointed to the Uefa Women's Football Committee, also reflected positively on the growth of women's football in Northern Ireland, detailing the improvements since she began her journey in the local game.

"The important thing is that there is a clear pathway laid out, and certainly in the IFA's women's strategy, we have a roadmap ahead which gives players those pathways.

"It also gives volunteers a pathway so we can, at all levels in the women's game, make sure that people are trained and make it as professional with a small 'p' as we can.

While Lamont admitted that she wants to oversee the improvement of coaching education for aspiring female coaches, she is upbeat over the prospect of a female manager being appointed Northern Ireland women's team manager at some point in the future.

"[The interest] is there, absolutely.

"Recently, somebody asked me will there ever be a female manager for the women's senior team. Well of course there will be, it will only take a little bit of time.

"But fair play to Kenny Shiels and the women's team for the result they had in the Faroes Islands. Any Northern Ireland team that wins 6-0 deserves a round of applause."

