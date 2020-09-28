Coleraine's Bradley handed six-match ban for urinating on pitch
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Coleraine's Eoin Bradley has been given a six-match suspension for urinating on the pitch before extra-time in his side's Irish Cup semi-final on 27 July.
The Bannsiders striker was found guilty of misconduct in respect of a breach of Article 17 of the Irish FA's Articles of Association, which relate to bringing the game into disrepute.
Coleraine went on to lose the game at Windsor Park on a penalty shootout.
The match ended 1-1 at full-time and neither side scored in extra-time.
Bradley scored Coleraine's goal from a free-kick, before substitute Kenny Kane levelled for Ballymena late in normal time.