Tony Gustavsson has been named as the new head coach of Australia's women's football team.

The Swede was assistant coach to Jill Ellis for the United States at the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups, both won by the US.

Currently a coach with Hammarby in Sweden, he will start his role with the Matildas on 1 January 2021.

"I feel that my 21 years of coaching have put me in the position to be ready for this," said Gustavsson.

Australia are currently seventh in the Fifa world rankings, and will host the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand.

Gustavsson, who also helped the US to Olympic gold in 2012, will oversee a Matildas training camp in Europe in November 2020 subject to coronavirus restrictions.