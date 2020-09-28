Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Krovinovic scored three goals for the Baggies last season

West Brom have agreed another season-long loan deal with Benfica for midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

The 25-year-old Croat also spent last season on loan with the Baggies.

He made 40 appearances and scored three goals in the Championship as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

"I know it took a little bit of time but now I'm here and that's the most important thing," Krovinovic said. "It's an absolute pleasure to be back with family."

He added: "I said to my brother that it's like coming back to school after the summer holidays. To see your friends is one of the best things in your life."

West Brom have begun the Premier League season with two defeats and a 3-3 draw with Chelsea at The Hawthorns, having led 3-0 at half-time.