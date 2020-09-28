Last updated on .From the section European Football

Genoa were beaten 6-0 at Napoli in their last outing on Sunday

Fourteen players and staff members of Serie A side Genoa have now tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Monday.

Genoa reported at the weekend that Denmark international midfielder Lasse Schone and goalkeeper Mattia Perin had contracted the virus.

In a statement, the club said they had "activated all procedures" and "informed the authorities".

They are due to play their next game at home to Torino on Saturday, 3 October, and the club say they will "provide updates as the situation evolves".