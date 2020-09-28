Last updated on .From the section European Football

Boateng will be reunited with former AC Milan chiefs Berlusconi and Galliani at Monza

Ex-Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined Italian Serie B side Monza from Fiorentina.

The 33-year-old has signed a deal until June 2021 with the option of extending his contract for another year.

The German-born former Ghana international spent the second half of last season on loan at Besiktas.

Boateng, who also counts Tottenham, Portsmouth and Schalke among his former clubs, will be reunited with former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi at Monza.

Boateng won the Serie A title with AC Milan while Berlusconi and the now-Monza chairman Adriano Galliani were in charge of the club.

