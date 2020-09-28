Last updated on .From the section Football

Marco Trovato (left) has been Olimpia president since 2014

The president of Paraguayan club Olimpia has been banned from football for life after being found guilty of match manipulation, Fifa has confirmed.

Football's governing body said Marco Trovato also failed to collaborate during disciplinary proceedings.

Fifa says the charges relate to "a series of matches that took place between 2018 and 2019", but did not give further details.

Trovato has also been fined 100,000 Swiss francs (£84,253).

He said in a video conference that it was a "political judgement" with no legal basis, adding: "They didn't take into account any of the evidence that we presented."

His lawyer told reporters that Trovato would appeal against the decision and take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary.

Olimpia have won the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition, three times and the Paraguayan championship on a record 44 occasions.

The president of the Paraguayan Football Association, Robert Harrison, described the announcement as a "very big blow for us", while a lawyer for the association said the case affected Trovato rather than the club.