Bryce Hosannah could make his debut for Bradford in the EFL Trophy tie against Wolves under 21s on Tuesday, October

Bradford City have signed Leeds United full-back Bryce Hosannah on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Premier League side.

"He possesses a lot of very impressive attributes and I am confident he will bring a great deal to our squad," boss Stuart McCall told the club website. external-link

"He certainly fits into the 'young and hungry' category and has a brilliant attitude," McCall added.

