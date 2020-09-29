Bryce Hosannah: Bradford City sign Leeds United full-back on loan
From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed Leeds United full-back Bryce Hosannah on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Premier League side.
"He possesses a lot of very impressive attributes and I am confident he will bring a great deal to our squad," boss Stuart McCall told the club website.
"He certainly fits into the 'young and hungry' category and has a brilliant attitude," McCall added.
