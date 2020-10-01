Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Covid-19, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has made a last-ditch plea to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to allow fans into Scotland's European Championship play-off with Israel next week. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Neil Lennon insists Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will be a Parkhead player when the transfer window closes on Monday. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

And the defending Scottish champions are reportedly in the market to snap up Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is keen on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Manchester United and Liverpool join race to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith has urged the Ibrox side to keep progressing in Europe and not worry about the impact on their domestic title hopes. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he is content with his squad as transfer deadline day approaches. (Press & Journalexternal-link)

