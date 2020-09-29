Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City boss Declan Devine has said he is "disgusted" with Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat away to Sligo Rovers.

Ryan De Vries scored in the 87h minutes to condemn Derry to two late consecutive Premier Division defeats.

The result leaves the Candystripes in seventh position, just four points ahead of basement side Cork City, who have a game in hand.

"I've to question players' application and attitude - it wasn't good enough and it's not acceptable," said Devine.

After conceding in the 94th and 96th minutes in their defeat to Bohemians on Friday, Devine had called for a positive reaction from his side ahead of Derry's trip to the Showgrounds.

However after the defeat, which leaves Derry winless in four games, Devine said he was sick of saying "it's not good enough".

"We didn't fight, we didn't play. When you play for this football club you have to have desire, hunger, passion, effort and energy - and that was all lacking," added Devine.

"Unfortunately I could only make three subs in the second half. It was a scrappy, horrendous game, but again we are the ones who come out on the wrong side of it and it is not good enough.

"I'm concerned that we haven't got the character, but we need to dust ourselves down because we are in a dogfight and we need to start picking up points."

'We need to show more hunger'

With their poor run of form post-lockdown, Devine said Derry "need a reaction" ahead of Friday's encounter against third-placed Waterford, however he says he "isn't looking" at the possibility of a relegation battle.

"I'm looking at making sure I have players on the pitch on Friday who are going to apply themselves better than they did tonight," added the 47-year-old.

"Have a bit more respect for the football club, a bit more hunger to see out games which aren't going for you.

"We have to be a bit more brave on the ball and a bit more brave with our defensive responsibilities, from front to back."

"I still think we can win the game on Friday. We have players sitting in the stand tonight who could definitely serve up better than what we witnessed.

"We need to get ready for a huge game on Friday and make sure we get something from the match."