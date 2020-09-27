Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup second qualifying-round tie between Warrington Rylands and York City will be shown live on the BBC.

The game, on Saturday, 3 October (15:00 BST), will be shown on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online.

Rylands play in the North West Counties Premier Division, three tiers below York.

The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017, including Hashtag United's win on penalties over Soham Town Rangers in the previous round.