BBC Scotland to show Hearts v Hibernian Scottish Cup semi-final

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Steven Naismith and Paul Hanlon
Hearts or Hibernian will face either Celtic or Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final

BBC Scotland will show Hearts' Scottish Cup semi-final with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday, 31 October.

Both that game and Celtic v Aberdeen on 1 November will be played at Hampden Park and the final will take place at the same venue on Sunday 20 December.

The Edinburgh derby, which kicks off at 17:00 GMT, will also be broadcast on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

And there will be live radio and text commentary of the match and Celtic v Aberdeen, which starts at 14:30.

The last-four ties of the 2019-20 competition had been scheduled for earlier in the year but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celtic are bidding for a fourth straight win in the competition, which would complete a fourth domestic treble in a row. Aberdeen last won the tournament in 1990, Hearts in 2012 and Hibernian in 2016.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport