Albian Ajeti came off after scoring in Celtic's weekend win over Hibernian

Europa League play-off round: FK Sarajevo v Celtic Venue: Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica Date: Thursday, 1 Oct Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic "can't let" a repeat of their defeat by Ferencvaros happen against FK Sarajevo on Thursday, says Neil Lennon.

Lennon's side lost to the Hungarians in the Champions League qualifiers and the Bosnian side now stand between Celtic and the Europa League group stage.

Celtic overcame Sarajevo in last season's Champions League qualifiers, winning home and away for a 5-2 aggregate victory.

"The Champions League exit was a big blow," said Lennon.

"I know Ferencvaros have now qualified [for the group stage], but we feel it's one that probably got away from us and we can't let that happen again."

What do we know about Sarajevo?

Like Celtic, Sarajevo started their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers and lost in the second round. After overcoming Connah's Quay Nomads in Wales, Vinko Marinovic's side lost 2-1 to Dinamo Brest in Belarus.

They beat Montenegrin side Buducnost Podgorica 2-1 in the Europa League third qualifying round and domestically they have won six and drawn two of their eight matches, taking them two points clear.

Team news?

Celtic are without winger James Forrest and striker Albian Ajeti, but defender Christopher Jullien is available.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Christopher Jullien is fit and back in the squad so only Albian is the only absentee from the weekend. James is going to be a but longer but we haven't got a certified time on that yet. In terms of injuries, we have been pretty okay so far this season."