Higuain was visibly angry after Philadelphia Union players appeared to celebrate his penalty miss in front of him

Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty on his Inter Miami debut as David Beckham's side lost 3-0 to Philadelphia Union.

The 32-year-old, who joined Miami earlier this month after his Juventus contract was mutually terminated, sent his 77th-minute spot-kick over the bar.

The Argentine then reacted angrily as Philadelphia defender Jakob Glesnes appeared to celebrate right in front of him, leading to a confrontation.

Miami head coach Diego Alonso said the club were "happy with his work".

"I think that he showed he was in good condition," Alonso added.

"Logically, he was going to need more games and with those games he's going to prove more comfortable, he's going to feel better. He was very eager to play.

"The penalty is a situation that could happen to any player - it could have been him, it could have been another player. We're happy with his work and the work of the team and we need to continue to aim to perform better and minimise mistakes."

Anthony Fontana had opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the first half before second-half goals from Ilsinho and Brenden Aaronson wrapped up the win.

Inter Miami are currently 13th in the MLS' Eastern Conference, level on points with bottom club DC United. Philadelphia are second, two points behind Columbus Crew.