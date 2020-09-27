Goal! Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
ReimsReims0PSGParis Saint Germain1
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Goal! Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Xavier Chavalerin (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rennes
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|5
|7
|13
|2
|Lille
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|11
|3
|Montpellier
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|7
|5
|10
|4
|Saint-Étienne
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|5
|Monaco
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|10
|6
|Lens
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|10
|7
|Angers
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|8
|Marseille
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|8
|9
|Nice
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|10
|Lyon
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|11
|PSG
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|12
|Bordeaux
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|13
|Brest
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|14
|Nîmes
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|5
|15
|Nantes
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|16
|Lorient
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|4
|17
|Metz
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|18
|Strasbourg
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|19
|Reims
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|20
|Dijon
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|1