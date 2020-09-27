French Ligue 1
ReimsReims0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Line-ups

Reims

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 32Foket
  • 29Maresic
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 3Konan
  • 23Moro Cassamã
  • 17Donis
  • 14Berisha
  • 7Chavalerin
  • 21Mbuku
  • 27Touré

Substitutes

  • 8Kutesa
  • 9Sierhuis
  • 10Zeneli
  • 11Dia
  • 16Diouf
  • 18Hornby
  • 20Dingome
  • 24Cafaro
  • 28De Smet

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 23Draxler
  • 8Paredes
  • 10Neymar
  • 11Di María
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 6Verratti
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 33Fadiga
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamReimsAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Xavier Chavalerin (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

