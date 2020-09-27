Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans (right) hobbled off during Leicester City's 5-2 win over Manchester City

Northern Ireland will wait to discover the extent of Jonny Evans' calf injury less than two weeks out from their rescheduled Euro 2021 play-off.

Evans hobbled off in the 80th minute of Leicester City's 5-2 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Northern Ireland face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Euro play-off semi-final in Sarajevo on 8 October.

The winner will face either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the finals.

Speaking after Leicester's win at City, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers admitted the defender felt his calf tighten up.

"Jonny felt his calf tighten up but we're, hoping that's all it is," Rodgers told BBC Leicester Sport.

Evans, 32, was making his first appearance of the season for Leicester after missing the Foxes' opening three games through suspension.

The centre-back also missed Northern Ireland's Nations League games earlier this month, sitting out the draw with Romania due to personal reasons before a thigh strain ruled him out of the defeat by Norway.

Jonny Evans has emerged as a doubt for Northern Ireland's Euro play-off after picking up an injury while in action for Leicester City on Sunday.

Evans hobbled off in the 80th minute of Leicester's 5-2 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Northern Ireland face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Euro play-off semi-final in Sarajevo on 8 October.

The winner will face either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the finals.

Evans, 32, was making his first appearance of the season for Leicester after missing the Foxes' opening three games through suspension.

The centre-back also missed Northern Ireland's Nations League games earlier this month, sitting out the draw with Romania due to personal reasons before a thigh strain ruled him out of the defeat by Norway.