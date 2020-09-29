Eric Dier: Tottenham defender says new handball rule is a 'massive problem'

The new handball rule is a "massive problem" and "something has to change", says Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

England international Dier, 26, conceded an injury-time penalty against Newcastle last Sunday after being adjudged to have handled the ball.

Dier had his back turned as Andy Carroll's knock down came off his arm, allowing Callum Wilson to score a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

"Everyone is on the same page, something has to change," said Dier.

With Spurs heading for victory, Jonjo Shelvey floated a free-kick into the area which substitute Carroll nodded down but the ball came off Dier's outstretched arm as he jumped to make a challenge.

Following a lengthy consultation with the video assistant referee, on-field official Peter Bankes awarded the penalty after reviewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Dier told Football Focus: "In my case, if you look at it as a whole, the foul leading up to the free-kick, the distance between me and Andy Carroll, the fact that I get pushed in my back which people are not really talking about.

"The push in my back is what makes my arm go up, that is a completely natural reaction and if someone does touch you like that, your normal reaction is to go like that.

"Even without the push, he is less than a metre behind me and I don't really know what more you can do.

"You cannot jump without your hands, you cannot defend without using your arms to balance and move so it is what it is."

At this stage last season there had been no penalties awarded for handball in the Premier League.

So far this term, six penalties have been awarded for handball compared to 19 in the entirety of the last campaign - and managers have have been outspoken on the issue.

Roy Hodgson said the "nonsense" handball law that led to a penalty against Joel Ward in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat by Everton was "ruining the game", while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Dier "did not do anything wrong".

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Dier had "no idea the ball hits him" and that the handball rule previously "seemed simpler".

Steve Bruce's Newcastle were outplayed for the majority of the game with Spurs and scored with their only shot on target. The Magpies manager said afterwards that football has "lost the plot" with the new interpretation.

Dier said of Bruce's comments: "That pretty much sums it up. I don't really know what I can possibly add to it. In football, for everyone to have the same opinion is very rare. That seems to be the case [here].

"It is a massive problem, not just mine - there were many last weekend."

You can listen to the interview in full on Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST.

What is the new law?

A new interpretation of the handball law was introduced at the beginning of this season. Under these new rules, a player will be penalised for handball if:

  • The hand/arm is clearly away from the body and outside the "body line" .
  • The player clearly leans into the path of the ball.
  • The ball travels some distance.
  • The ball touches a hand/arm that is clearly raised above the shoulder.
  • The player falls and the hand/arm is extended laterally or vertically away from the body.
  • A deflection clearly makes no difference to the ball touching a hand/arm that is clearly extended away from the body and/or above the shoulder.

  • A footballer's judgment/perception/accuracy is not as precise as VAR accuracy of milli-mouse-farts of distance measurement which may be within the error tolerance of the video. Don’t wait for the old fart bureaucrats to change the rules; get the Refs to band together & use their judgement to fix the nonsense.

  • What's the difference between the previous header in the match that Carroll's header hit Dier's arm when his back was also to the ball to the one that the penalty was given for? There's no consistency with VAR, they have made a mockery of the technology. Should go back to when penalties were given for deliberate handball, rather than the rule where the arm is away from the body rubbish!

  • A manager's pre match talk and tactics are being simplified. 'Lads, kick it as hard as you can at opposition in their box and scream blood murder for a pen. Good luck.'

  • Spurs top 10 finish if they are lucky. Rubbish outfit!

  • If you move your hand towards the ball in order to stop it, it's a foul..... if the ball hits your hand AT SPEED from A SHORT distance where you can't possibly move out of the way, it CAN'T be a foul....why can everyone see this except those who make the rules????

  • Will undo us in the forecoming euros, can see it now , just aslong as the domestic gravy chain keeps chugging the earners are happy

  • The ref's agreed to this...let them take the heat!

    What I do expect though is...keep the rule for the rest of the season and ensure they are consistent else there are teams that would have justifiable reason to take the league and ref's to court

  • why hasn't this silly rule caught up with the other 72 clubs !

  • Nice that Way highlights the Joel Ward 'penalty' but took the daft Lindelof one - thank you very much.

  • "Hey we need VAR coz we gèt calls against us "

    "Hey VAR is shiat coz we het calls against us.

    Sit down dier.. i mean WHO?

  • From the jump, Andy Carroll’s arms were higher than that of Eric Dier’s and yet the later is judged to be unnatural, so what is considered natural?

  • https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/45683666

    Ole has changed his tune

    • Will Walton replied:
      On the penalty decision: "I had to try and calm everyone down, sit everyone down, my staff said the defender made himself bigger so it's a clear penalty."

  • I feel a tad sorry for Mike Riley, but he's got to sit down with the refs and sort this out before there's a team walk off and a downing of tools. If nothing is done, football in this country could become a world laughing stock.

  • Stop blaming the laws of the game. This madness is England’s referees interpretation of the laws, presumably to give them and VAR more celebrity and power. I live in France and their commentators and analysts cannot believe how handball is being judged in England. They think the way we use VAR is nonsensical.

    • thelion replied:
      Handball has been a rule for 100s of years but the rules have guided the refs to call it “yes or no” so it is not the refs alone it is the law makers of the game who have described how they should rule!! Both are responsible!!!

  • What is truly amazing is that not a single person from the group who put this hand rule in place have stood up and taken responsibility or defended it!!! Clearly a sign of weak leadership!!!!

  • Surely it's obvious even to the most blinkered or obtuse that the system isn't working and is well on its way to ruining football.

  • Tottenham is always the victim of the ref interpretations. If the ref applied the same rules Sours should have had a penalty earlier. In addition why wilson was not punished for pushing Dier from behind . Before the incident and in the last 10 minutes Carroll tried a few times to hit the ball against Dier. The same thing happened in previous game but we won 5-2. We need toscore more to overcome.

  • Why are people blaming VAR? They are just applying the rules. Blame FIFA and IFAB for these new interpretations of handball

