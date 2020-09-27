Ruben Dias: Man City set to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way

Ruben Dias scores during Benfica's win over Moreirense on 26 September
Ruben Dias scored during Benfica's league win over Moreirense on Saturday

Manchester City are set to sign Portugal defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m his week.

City's Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 32, will go the other way for about £13.7m in a separate transfer.

Manager Pep Guardiola has wanted a right-sided central defender since Vincent Kompany retired last summer.

Dias, 23, was captain for Benfica's win over Moreirense on Saturday and hugged team-mates and sporting director Rui Costa at the final whistle.

After the match, Dias - who had scored his 12th goal for the club in 133 appearances - told Benfica TV: "It was a very important game for me and being able to mark it with a goal was very special.

"I believe that everyone already has an idea why I hugged Rui Costa."

While Dias' transfer is yet to be completed, only a few minor details remain to be agreed.

The failure to secure a replacement for former skipper Kompany was seen as a major reason for City not putting up more of a challenge to Liverpool in last season's Premier League title race.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, was initially City's top target this summer, but the Italian club wanted £80m for the Senegal defender, which City were not prepared to pay.

  • Citeh didn't "put up much of a challenge" last year because Liverpool didn't allow them to! Liverpool kept winning every game in the first half of the season and the pressure on City broke them. This year will be the same regardless of who they buy in - Liverpool are now streets ahead of them (and they didn't need to break FFP rules to do it either!).

  • Is that 400 million Pep has spent on his defence since joining City. That says it all

  • I can't see Pep staying at City. They are on the wane and are now further back from Liverpool than ever before. He has had his time there and I am sure within a year he will go back to Barcelona when they sack Koeman.

  • Mam Citae can announce the forever perpetually fraud ridden one sided football, is coming to whatever platform you have available we'll get your £££'s and many clubs will follow suit.

  • Need a few more players who can defend properly. Problems been there for a while now, still not been resolved. What's gone wrong with John Stones?. He looked great a few years back.

  • Only a matter of time before he too gets injured, if he joins.

  • a 75m Van Dijk or an 80 m Maguire ?

  • Desperate times call for desperate measures. Joining a sinking ship. No Toure, no Kompany, no Silva and Aguero will be gone as well soon.

  • Excellent signing! Apparently he likes to pass the ball out from the back.... just like all the other Man City centre backs.

    So this really reinforces the chocolate fireguard that is the State Aid Brigades backline.

  • I don’t think even the great Paulo Maldini at his best could save City from another trophy less season

  • Does throwing millions at defenders guarantee silverware?!
    Ultimately yes..
    S*ity need it.
    Woeful defending today.

  • City’s recent record with signing centre backs hasn’t been great in terms of their individual performances, so we’ll have to see how this one pans out. It may help though if Pep bought at least one defender first and foremost for his defending rather than the ability to play out from the back. Someone in the Chiellini mould would be ideal.

  • This club will suck the life out of the game.

  • For the hundreds of millions that City have spent in the last 10 years, they've still not had a better centre back partnership than Kompany-Lescott when Mancini won it.

  • Lose 5-2 buy a £65m defender! Oh the luxury! City slickers still won’t win the league lucky to get top 4

    • Gladioli replied:
      Dry your eyes sweety

  • They need another 5/6 defenders after that showing

  • He might help, but, unless Liverpool slip up in a big way, only one destination for the title.

  • Very powerful Brazilian midfielder

  • Makes you realise what a steal VVD was for £75m.

