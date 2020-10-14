Jimmy Callacher's Linfield were four points ahead of Eoin Bradley's Coleraine when the 2019-20 Premiership campaign was halted with seven rounds of games remaining

Better late than never, the saying goes, and for Irish League fans that is very much the case as the new Premiership season prepares to belatedly get underway more than two months later than normal this weekend.

It has been in excess of seven months since a ball was kicked in the top flight of the local game, the last round of fixtures taking place on 7 March before the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus took effect.

Since then there has been much debate around how the 2019-20 league season, which had seven sets of games still to be played, should be concluded, and subsequently under what circumstances the new campaign should commence.

With those issues finally resolved, BBC Sport NI assesses the prospects for the forthcoming season - who are the favourites to lift the title, who will have Europe and a top six spot in their sights and who will be happy to avoid the dreaded drop.

Linfield

Christy Manzinga was a summer arrival at Windsor Park from Motherwell

Linfield banked a third title in four seasons when the decision was taken to finalise the 2019-20 league positions by a mathematical formula, thereby awarding the Gibson Cup to the Blues as Premiership leaders when the season was brought to a halt.

David Healy's side ended four points ahead of runners-up Coleraine, whom they failed to beat in four league cup fixtures last term, losing three and drawing one of their encounters with the Bannsiders.

The postponement of several of the Blues' early-season matches as a result of their European exploits forced them to play catch-up on their rivals, but they did that successfully, hitting the front at just the right stage of the campaign.

Manager Healy has strengthened his squad by bringing in goalkeeper Chris Johns from Coleraine, French forward Christy Manzinga from Motherwell and most dramatically ex-Glentoran players Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri, their captures announced the day after their Belfast rivals had won the Irish Cup final.

The Blues boss will hope those acquisitions go some way to mitigating the loss of livewire Joel Cooper, with Oxford United now being the beneficiaries of his talents.

A 55th league title will be the priority for the Windsor Park club, who were disappointed to exit the Europa League to Maltese champions Floriana at the second qualifying round stage after some promising performances in their earlier European ties. The Blues will start as favourites to retain their crown.

Coleraine

Howard Beverland has agreed a three-year deal as he begins his second spell with Coleraine

The return of manager Oran Kearney from St Mirren prompted a revival in the Ballycastle Road club's fortunes last season, their consistent form helping them put together a sustained challenge at the top of the table that saw them come within sight of a first league success since 1974.

Coleraine did pick up silverware in the form of the League Cup but were denied an Irish Cup final appearance when they lost out to derby opponents Ballymena United on penalties in their semi-final in July.

The club's Europa League campaign in August and September included a heroic away win over Slovenian outfit Maribor - the Bannsiders then going agonisingly close to a comeback victory over Motherwell as they suffered more spot-kick shootout heartache.

Kearney has drafted in keeper Gareth Deane from Linfield, plus two midfielders - Ronan Wilson from Cliftonville and Evan Tweed from Institute. Curtis Allen's move from Glentoran has also been made permanent and his goals should prove handy.

Defender Howard Beverland returns for a second spell at the club following his switch from Crusaders.

With quality throughout their squad, Coleraine supporters will be hopeful their side can mount a bid for the biggest prize once again.

Crusaders

Aidan Wilson made two first-team appearances for Rangers

Crusaders' third-place finish in the Premiership last term saw their run of nine consecutive years of involvement in European competition come to an end.

A relatively disappointing season, by their own previous high standards, also saw the Seaview side come out second best to Coleraine in the League Cup decider and relinquish their hold on the Irish Cup.

With many of their playing staff on full-time contracts, the resulting loss of revenue will come as a blow to the north Belfast club who will look to achieve more consistency in their pursuit of honours in the upcoming year.

The club's stated intention has been to reduce the average age of their squad and, with that in mind, manager Stephen Baxter has recruited ex-Rangers defender Aidan Wilson and Northern Ireland Under-21 international Ben Kennedy.

Their most eye-catching signing perhaps comes in the form of highly-rated forward Adam Lecky from Ballymena United.

The Crues will hope that star forward Paul Heatley can capture the top form he struggled to find last season as they aim to regain the league title they won three times in four years between 2015 and 2018.

Cliftonville

Ryan O'Reilly is one of three arrivals at Cliftonville ahead of the new season

Cliftonville improved their league position by one place last term, coming in fourth after at one stage looking like potential champions as they headed the table late in 2019.

The Reds also added some silverware to their cabinet - defeating Ballymena United in added time in the most dramatic of circumstances in the County Antrim Shield final in January.

It has been a fairly quiet close season on the transfer front at Solitude, with ex-Ballinamallard United defender Ryan O'Reilly, 21-year-old ex-Stevenage midfielder Mark McKee and teenage midfielder Ethan Devine the new arrivals.

Manager Paddy McLaughlin knows he has a good squad at his disposal, however, and a place around the top six, battling for a lucrative European place and success in any knockout competitions, appears the most likely prospect for his side again.

The goals of last season's league top scorer, the prolific Joe Gormley, will again be key.

Glentoran

26-year-old Gael Bigirimana enjoyed two spells with Coventry City

The Oval has resembled something of a revolving door this summer with the numbers of arrivals and departures at times rivalling the nearby Belfast City Airport.

The east Belfast outfit got themselves back on the trophy trail by lifting the Irish Cup in July and are aiming to build on that success by putting together a squad capable of snatching the league title from their greatest rivals and securing a first championship success since 2009.

With that in mind, manager Mick McDermott has been busy recruiting from at home and overseas - Gibraltarian international goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, Rory Brown, Luke McCullough, Jamie McDonagh, Burundi midfielder Gael Bigirimana and most controversially, Jay Donnelly, all being added to the ranks.

Northern Ireland Under-21 internationals Dale Gorman and Bobby Burns (on loan from Barrow) have also been acquired to bolster the squad.

Out have gone Marijan Antolovic, Conor Pepper, Gavin Peers, Nathan Kerr, Elvio van Overbeek and Navid Nasseri.

Having been right in the thick of the championship race at the turn of the year, the Glens' bid faltered somewhat thereafter, the loss of highly influential Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Plum dealing a major setback to their ambitions.

His return from a cruciate tear should assist McDermott's men push for honours on all fronts.

Larne

Scott will further strengthen Tiernan Lynch's Larne squad for the new season

The remarkable revival of Larne continued in 2019-20 as their improved form in the second half of the season yielded a coveted top-six finish in their first year back in the top division.

A run of indifferent home results during the first months of the campaign saw the Inver Reds get off to a comparatively slow start but once Tiernan Lynch's side hit their stride they proved a match for anyone.

The east Antrim club will look to make more progress this term by further improving their league position and making their mark in knockout competitions.

To that end, they have acquired the services of former Linfield and Crusaders central defender Josh Robinson, plus striker Ronan Hale, ex-Accrington Stanley forward Andy Scott and winger Luke Wade-Slater from Bohemians.

Expect to witness some more exciting chapters in the story of the rise of the Kenny Bruce-backed club.

Glenavon

Sean Ward moves to Glenavon having previously played for Glentoran, Linfield and most recently Crusaders

The regular stream of talented players moving from Mourneview Park to pursue a career in full-time football continued during the summer with Josh Daniels' move to League One Shrewsbury Town on a two-year contract.

Joining Gary Hamilton's squad are experienced utility player Sean Ward, ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Michael O'Connor, winger Peter Campbell from Loughgall and forward Matthew Fitzpatrick from Coleraine. Matthew Snoddy arrives for a second spell on loan from Crusaders.

The Lurgan Blues struggled last time out to find the form which earned them a third-place finish in 2018-19, the revival of the likes of Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne seeing them overtake Hamilton's men in the league positions pecking order.

The Glenavon manager has a new assistant at his side in former Ballymena United chief scout Paul McAreavey but a failure to qualify for Europe over the last few seasons has meant a struggle to match the relative financial might of other clubs going down the full-time route in the local game.

A return to the top six will surely be an aim for the mid-Ulster club who will renew their derby rivalry with Portadown following their neighbours' return to the top flight.

Carrick Rangers

Reece Glendinning's stay at Ballymena United was blighted by injury

Carrick Rangers confounded all pre-season expectations on their return to the Premiership, comfortably retaining their top flight status with something to spare by finishing eighth.

The team spirit and sense of togetherness which marked their promotion via the play-off route worked in their favour once again, with some shrewd signings by experienced manager Niall Currie helping to boost their fortunes.

The Taylor's Avenue club will hope to consolidate their Premiership status, having had a tendency to yo-yo between the top division and the second tier Championship in recent years.

Refusing to rest on his laurels, Currie has snapped up Reece Glendinning, Jordan Gibson, Dee Fearon and Joe Tully, while Daniel Reynolds has made his move from Linfield a permanent one and Alexander Gawne has extended his loan spell from Coleraine.

Currie completed his business by recruiting Jonny Frazer from Glentoran in a loan arrangement on Transfer Deadline Day.

Dungannon Swifts

Former Warrenpoint player Lorcan Forde was released by Linfield in September

Dungannon steadied the ship to finish well above drop zone in ninth place last season after overcoming a rocky spell when they appeared to flirt with the relegation places.

Manager Kris Lindsay has received a vote of confidence with a two-year extension to his existing contract and his backroom team will again consist of club stalwarts Dixie Robinson, Jay Willis and Terry Fitzpatrick.

Steering clear of the bottom two places will again be the primary objective for the County Tyrone club whose squad boasts a good blend of youth and experience.

Lindsay has drafted in attacking player Lorcan Forde following his release by Linfield and also midfielder Dylan O'Kane, who has recently returned from America after spending four years at college.

Ballymena United

The experienced Ross Redman has swapped Dungannon Swifts for Ballymena United

Following their runners-up finish during 2018-19, last year's league campaign turned out to be a massive disappointment for Ballymena, who struggled to find any kind of rhythm in the face of a lengthy injury list.

If their league form was indifferent to say the least, the Sky Blues continued to make an impact in the cup competitions, losing to Cliftonville in heartbreaking fashion in the County Antrim Shield final and in extra-time to Glentoran in the delayed Irish Cup final.

Having already become the Braidmen's longest-serving manager, David Jeffrey has agreed to extend his stay at the club and has been busy in the transfer market, recruiting new players for the campaign ahead.

Paul McElroy arrives from Crusaders as part of the deal which took Adam Lecky to Seaview and in a major coup for the club ex-Bradford City Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan has arrived at the Showgrounds.

Defender/midfielder Trai Hume comes in on a one-year loan from Linfield, while Ryan Waide joins from the Blues after having spent last season on loan at Dungannon.

Experienced left-back Ross Redman and Crumlin United wide midfielder Owen McKeown are other new recruits, while central defender Ciaran Kelly comes in on loan from Bohemians.

Warrenpoint Town

Peers joins Point after spending 18 months with Glentoran

Warrenpoint have shown their faith in manager Barry Gray by awarding him a two-year extension to his contract which will see him remain at Milltown until 2022.

Gray's second spell in charge saw him steer the County Down club to safety after Point parted company with former boss Stephen O'Donnell following a lamentable sequence of early-season results.

Avoiding the drop will again be the main focus and as they aim to pull clear the lower echelons of the table, Gray has released several of his squad from last year, while bringing on board others.

New additions include central defender Gavin Peers from Glentoran, striker Colm Carney and ex-Republic of Ireland international Luke Gallagher.

Portadown

Aaron Burns returns for his second spell at Portdown and has previously played for Linfield, Coleraine and Ballymena United

Portadown's promotion to the top flight as Championship winners marks their return to the big time of Northern Ireland senior football after a three-year absence.

Manager Matthew Tipton, who has previous experience as a Premiership manager with Warrenpoint, has guided the Shamrock Park club back to the local game's promised land and will hope to ensure that their stay is a settled one.

The financial resources available to Tipton do not compare favourably with those enjoyed by his predecessors but the club's former striker will believe he has enough young talent at his disposal to secure safety.

Full-back Nathan Kerr and forward Aaron Burns have been brought into the squad, along with midfielder Barney McKeown from Newry City.

Avoiding an immediate return to the second tier will be the priority.