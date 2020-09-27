Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell was being tipped for an England call-up last season

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to manager Chris Wilder.

O'Connell, 26, was tipped for an England call-up last season after impressing for the Blades, who finished ninth on their top-flight return.

That was largely because of a solid defence, which kept 13 clean sheets.

"Jack O'Connell is possibly out for the season and needs a knee operation," Wilder said.

"He tried to come back and then had to have a scan. It is a huge blow for him and us.

"He adjusted pretty quickly and established himself in the Premier League last season."