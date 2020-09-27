Attempt blocked. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.
Line-ups
Roma
- 83Mirante
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 24Kumbulla
- 18Santon
- 17Veretout
- 7Pellegrini
- 37Spinazzola
- 11Pedro
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 13López
- 14Villar
- 31Pérez
- 33da Silva Peres
- 42Diawara
- 48Antonucci
- 61Calafiori
- 63Boer
- 99Kluivert
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 44Kulusevski
- 25Rabiot
- 14McKennie
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Arthur
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 38Frabotta
- 39Portanova
- 40Vrioni
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Post update
Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Álvaro Morata tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.