Italian Serie A
RomaRoma0JuventusJuventus0

Line-ups

Roma

  • 83Mirante
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 18Santon
  • 17Veretout
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 11Pedro
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 13López
  • 14Villar
  • 31Pérez
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42Diawara
  • 48Antonucci
  • 61Calafiori
  • 63Boer
  • 99Kluivert

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14McKennie
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Arthur
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 40Vrioni
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  8. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Álvaro Morata tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).

  13. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

