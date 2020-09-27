Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0VillarrealVillarreal0

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Coutinho
  • 22Fati
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16González
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 28Puig
  • 30Araújo
  • 32Ramos Mingo
  • 36Tenas

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 5Parejo
  • 19Coquelin
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 7Moreno
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 10Iborra
  • 13Rulli
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Kubo
  • 21Costa
  • 27Cabrera
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis32015326
2Granada320157-26
3Real Sociedad31204135
4Celta Vigo31203215
5Villarreal31203215
6Valencia31116514
7Real Madrid21103214
8Getafe21101014
9Atl Madrid11006153
10Sevilla11003123
11Levante21015503
12Osasuna310234-13
13Ath Bilbao210123-13
14Cádiz310235-23
15Huesca302124-22
16Real Valladolid302124-22
17Barcelona10100001
18Eibar301224-21
19Alavés301213-21
20Elche100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories