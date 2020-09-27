Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
BarcelonaBarcelona0VillarrealVillarreal0
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Betis
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Granada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|3
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Celta Vigo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|Villarreal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|6
|Valencia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Getafe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|Atl Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|10
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|11
|Levante
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|12
|Osasuna
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|13
|Ath Bilbao
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|14
|Cádiz
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|15
|Huesca
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|16
|Real Valladolid
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|17
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Eibar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|19
|Alavés
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|20
|Elche
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0