O'Connor scored nine goals in 30 appearances for Waterford

Ross County have completed the signing of striker Michael O'Connor from League of Ireland side Waterford.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Dingwall side, having also played for Linfield in Northern Ireland.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell described O'Connor as a player with "clear potential", having scored 28 times in 110 career appearances.

The Irishman is available to face Aberdeen in the Premiership on Sunday.

