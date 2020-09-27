Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City Ladies will represent Wales in the Women's Champions League this season

Swansea City Ladies started the defence of their Welsh Women's Premier League title with a 3-0 win away against rivals Cardiff City.

In the league's first live televised match, Shaunna Jenkins volleyed the Swans in front inside two minutes.

Stacey John-Davis struck a post for the visitors before Cardiff's Catherine Walsh somehow did the same a yard out.

John-Davis slotted in Swansea's second after the break before Chloe Chivers' firm low finish made it three.

Elsewhere on Sunday, new signing Shannon Evans' hat-trick inspired former champions Cardiff Met to a 4-0 win against Cyncoed, with Lauren Hutton-Townsend scoring the other from a free-kick.

Port Talbot fought back from a goal down to beat Aberystwyth Town 3-1.

Libby Jayne Isaacs put the visitors in front before Port Talbot scored three goals in the final 17 minutes through Jessica Denscombe, Lauren Amor and Courteney Thomas.

Abergavenny were 3-0 winners over Cascade, with goals from Sian Bull, Mali Beatrice Summers and Lyndsey Davies.