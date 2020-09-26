Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Burnley are tracking Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie and are set to make a big money bid in the final few weeks of the transfer window. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland and Reading striker Marc McNulty has been arrested as police investigate bets on yellow cards and a number of other gambling claims. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon insists Odsonne Edouard is happy at Celtic as Brighton join the chase for the striker. (Sun)

Celtic winger James Forrest is struggling to make Scotland's Euro play-off semi-final with Israel - and facing a major fight to be fit for next month's crucial Old Firm clash. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs boss Jack Ross is adamant all semi-finalists still have the hunger to finish the 2019-20 Scottish Cup - even if the Hampden semi-final with Hearts will be a "surreal experience" behind closed doors. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard warns that his former Liverpool team-mate Ryan Babel could be a big threat when Galatasaray visit Ibrox next week. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he wants to keep goalkeeper Allan McGregor beyond his 40th birthday. (Sun)

"The reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed people who aren't up to the job," says former Celtic and Scotland captain Paul Lambert as he takes aim at the Scottish FA, SPFL and the PFA Scotland. (Sunday Mail)