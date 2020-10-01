Arsenal v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season in Monday's league game at Liverpool despite taking the lead through Alexandre Lacazette

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will recall last season's top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was one of several key players rested against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Cedric Soares returned from injury in that game, while Sokratis is also back in training, but the Gunners still have a number of long-term absentees.

Sheffield United remain without Simon Moore and Lys Mousset, but John Egan is back after completing a one-game ban.

His return is timely as fellow defender Jack O'Connell is ruled out.

The Englishman will be missing for approximately six months following knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Still no points and no goals for Sheffield United so far this season. Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is the man Blades boss Chris Wilder wants to bolster his forward line, and they definitely need to strengthen there.

As I've said before, the Blades have got Championship strikers who have done brilliantly for them - but they basically need a Danny Ings to lead their line. Mind you, so does half the Premier League.

I know Arsenal lost at Anfield on Monday but I thought they were really competitive and they had a purpose about the way they played.

The tempo they played at was good too. Yes, they were beaten by a very good Liverpool team but another performance like that will secure the points this time.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Manchester City & Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are winless in their past three league games against Sheffield United (D1, L2), with their most recent victory in 2006 - although they did beat them in an FA Cup quarter-final in June.

The Blades have gone 10 league matches without a victory away to Arsenal since beating them 1-0 at Highbury in August 1971 (D2, L8).

Arsenal

Arsenal have not lost a Premier League home game in 2020, a run of 10 matches since defeat by Chelsea on 29 December (W8, D2).

The Gunners have only failed to score in three of their past 72 home league fixtures, with each of those blanks coming against Manchester City.

They are unbeaten in their last 40 home league matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W38, D2), with their last such defeat coming against West Ham in April 2007.

Since Mikel Arteta took charge in December, Arsenal have lost 18 points from winning positions - more than any other top-flight team in that period.

The Gunners have scored with a third of their Premier League shots this season (six of 18, excluding blocks), with only Leicester (48%) boasting a better shot conversion rate.

Sheffield United