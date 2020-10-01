Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom forward Callum Robinson has scored three goals in four matches this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are weighing up whether to recall Nathan Redmond after he returned to training following an ankle injury.

Summer signing Mohammed Salisu has stepped up his involvement with the first team as he awaits his debut.

West Brom are assessing Filip Krovinovic's fitness after he re-signed on loan this week, while Ahmed Hegazi is available once more after injury.

On-loan Chelsea man Connor Gallagher is set to make his league debut for the club but Kieran Gibbs remains banned.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are up and running after beating Burnley last time out, and they played well in that game too.

You could see how much the result meant to Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl by the way he ran on to the pitch at full-time - he knew if they had played three and lost three then it would have put them under pressure right at the beginning of the season.

West Brom came close to a morale-boosting win of their own after starting really well against Chelsea - but then they got penned in and could not get out of their own half as their 3-0 lead was whittled away.

Even so, I am sure Baggies boss Slaven Bilic would have taken a point before the game - although I think they are going to have to wait a little longer for their first victory.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won their last three league meetings with West Brom and will equal their longest ever Premier League winning streak against a particular opponent should they win.

West Brom have beaten the Saints only twice in their past 11 contests in league and cup (D2, L7).

The away side has won four of the last five meetings between the clubs in all competitions (L1).

Saints have kept a clean sheet in nine of their previous 16 Premier League meetings with West Brom (56%).

Southampton

Southampton have lost just two of their past 10 league games (W5, D3), albeit both of those defeats have come this campaign.

Saints have earned just 21 points from 20 Premier League home games since the start of last season, fewer than any other ever-present top-flight side.

They have won their past eight fixtures against promoted opposition.

Southampton conceded five goals in their last home game, as many as in their previous five matches at St Mary's.

Their last nine league goals were either scored by Danny Ings or Che Adams.

Ings has scored a joint league-high 13 goals in 2020, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

West Bromwich Albion