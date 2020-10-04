The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Bristol City WomenBristol City Women1

Women's Super League: Arsenal v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 6Williamson
  • 5Beattie
  • 15McCabe
  • 7van de Donk
  • 13Wälti
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 16Maritz
  • 20Maier
  • 21Gut
  • 24Stenson
  • 30Mace

Bristol City Women

  • 1Baggaley
  • 14Palmer
  • 4Matthews
  • 3Evans
  • 23Purfield
  • 10Daniels
  • 8Humphrey
  • 26Mastrantonio
  • 17Bissell
  • 11Wellings
  • 21Harrison

Substitutes

  • 5Rafferty
  • 6Logarzo
  • 9Salmon
  • 13Haland
  • 18Collis
  • 20Wilson
  • 25Layzell
  • 28Jones
Referee:
Jack Packman

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Vivianne Miedema is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).

  3. Post update

    Charlie Wellings (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Viktoria Schnaderbeck.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Aimee Palmer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Bristol City Women 1. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Mastrantonio.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  10. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Wellings (Bristol City Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Bissell.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women3300110119
2Man Utd Women32109367
3Man City Women32106157
4Arsenal Women3201153126
5Chelsea Women211010194
6Brighton Women311123-14
7Reading Women210147-33
8Bristol City Women3102113-123
9Tottenham Women301226-41
10West Ham Women2011210-81
11B'ham City Women200227-50
12Aston Villa Women3003111-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

