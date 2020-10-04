The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 20Smith
  • 5McManus
  • 21Turner
  • 4Turner
  • 14Groenen
  • 12Ladd
  • 18Hanson
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsey
  • 19Ross
  • 24Press
  • 37Staniforth
  • 77Heath

Brighton Women

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le TissierBooked at 9mins
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 8Connolly
  • 4Bowman
  • 7Whelan
  • 10Kaagman
  • 15Green
  • 12O'Sullivan

Substitutes

  • 9Lee
  • 11Heroum
  • 13Stott
  • 18Barton
  • 19Simpkins
  • 23Jarrett
  • 25Fiskerstrand
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Victoria Williams is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester United Women).

  11. Post update

    Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons tries a through ball, but Denise O'Sullivan is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  15. Post update

    Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  17. Booking

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women3300110119
2Man Utd Women32107347
3Arsenal Women2200152136
4Man City Women31202025
5Chelsea Women211010194
6Brighton Women31112114
7Reading Women210147-33
8Tottenham Women302112-12
9West Ham Women2011210-81
10B'ham City Women200227-50
11Aston Villa Women3003111-100
12Bristol City Women2002013-130
View full The FA Women's Super League table

