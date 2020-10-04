Offside, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 20Smith
- 5McManus
- 21Turner
- 4Turner
- 14Groenen
- 12Ladd
- 18Hanson
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
- 1Ramsey
- 19Ross
- 24Press
- 37Staniforth
- 77Heath
Brighton Women
- 1Walsh
- 6Le TissierBooked at 9mins
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 8Connolly
- 4Bowman
- 7Whelan
- 10Kaagman
- 15Green
- 12O'Sullivan
- 9Lee
- 11Heroum
- 13Stott
- 18Barton
- 19Simpkins
- 23Jarrett
- 25Fiskerstrand
- Elliot Swallow
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Home5
- Away1
- Home1
- Away1
- Home1
- Away2
- Home3
- Away3
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Victoria Williams is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.
Attempt saved. Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester United Women).
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons tries a through ball, but Denise O'Sullivan is caught offside.
Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.