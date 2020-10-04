Stoke City v Birmingham City

StokeStoke City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Line-ups
Stoke
- 16Davies
- 12Chester
- 36Souttar
- 3Fox
- 14Smith
- 13Obi
- 22Clucas
- 35Tymon
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 19Gregory
- 21Fletcher
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 6Batth
- 11McClean
- 18Brown
- 25Powell
- 26Campbell
- 34Thompson
Birmingham
- 30Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 12Dean
- 5Friend
- 3Pedersen
- 34Sunjic
- 8Clayton
- 17Sánchez
- 11Bela
- 23Toral
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 4Roberts
- 7Crowley
- 9Hogan
- 20Gardner
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 44Boyd-Munce
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match report to follow.