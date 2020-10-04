Championship
StokeStoke City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

  • 16Davies
  • 12Chester
  • 36Souttar
  • 3Fox
  • 14Smith
  • 13Obi
  • 22Clucas
  • 35Tymon
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 19Gregory
  • 21Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 6Batth
  • 11McClean
  • 18Brown
  • 25Powell
  • 26Campbell
  • 34Thompson

Birmingham

  • 30Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 12Dean
  • 5Friend
  • 3Pedersen
  • 34Sunjic
  • 8Clayton
  • 17Sánchez
  • 11Bela
  • 23Toral
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Crowley
  • 9Hogan
  • 20Gardner
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 44Boyd-Munce
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City440082612
2Reading440071612
3Bournemouth431084410
4Swansea431051410
5Luton43015239
6Blackburn421111387
7Brentford42115237
8Watford42112117
9QPR41216515
10Birmingham31202115
11Middlesbrough41214405
12Millwall41213305
13Rotherham41213305
14Cardiff411234-14
15Norwich411234-14
16Stoke311112-14
17Coventry411257-24
18Huddersfield411225-34
19Derby410328-63
20Preston401325-31
21Barnsley401315-41
22Nottm Forest400417-60
23Wycombe4004010-100
24Sheff Wed4121330-7
View full Championship table

Top Stories