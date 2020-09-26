Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Chelsea : 'It's still two points lost' says Lampard

Frank Lampard ordered Chelsea to cut out the mistakes as his side scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to complete an astonishing comeback after trailing West Brom 3-0 at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies looked to be racing to a first win since returning to the Premier League after errors allowed Callum Robinson, twice, and Kyle Bartley to score before half-time.

But goals by homegrown players Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham - the third deep into stoppage time - rescued a point for the big-spending Blues.

It was a dramatic end to an incident-packed game and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who has spent £200m-plus strengthening his squad this summer, said he had mixed emotions after the match.

'A big lesson for us'

Lampard looked furious slumped in his seat in the dugout after he had sent his players out early for the second half.

There was relief at the end but the Chelsea boss knows his side must improve if they are to challenge for honours this season.

"It is a big lesson for us," said Lampard after Saturday's game.

"It is two points lost at the end of the day - and that's no disrespect to West Brom.

"It was mistakes - clear mistakes - that cost us. You can have as many meetings as you want but with those mistakes you give yourself a mountain to climb.

"There is a lot we can keep getting better at."

One of the best Premier League comebacks?

So, it was an excellent second-half response by Chelsea after a first-half horror show.

But where does it rank in terms of comebacks in the Premier League era? Here's some of the best, see what you think and vote for your favourite at the bottom of this page…

Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal

5 February 2011

Newcastle produced a stunning recovery from 4-0 down to earn a draw that shocked title hopefuls Arsenal. Theo Walcott scored after 44 seconds before a Johan Djourou header and a strike from Robin van Persie put Arsenal 3-0 ahead inside 10 minutes.

Van Persie headed Arsenal's fourth but Abou Diaby was sent off after the break for pushing Joey Barton and Kevin Nolan. Barton scored penalties either side of a strike from Leon Best, before Cheik Tiote's long-range equaliser.

West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Manchester United

19 May 2013

Sir Alex Ferguson was denied victory in his 1,500th and final game in charge of Manchester United as Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick inspired West Brom's incredible comeback. Champions United went 3-0 up through Shinji Kagawa, Jonas Olsson's own goal and Alexander Buttner's fine finish.

Romelu Lukaku scores for West Brom against Manchester United

James Morrison reduced the deficit and Baggies' substitute Lukaku made it 3-2, before Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez put United 5-2 ahead. But Lukaku's late double and Youssouf Mulumbu denied Ferguson a winning end.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 Manchester United

29 September 2001

Goals by Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand and Christian Ziege put Spurs 3-0 at half-time against Manchester United.

But the hosts were destroyed in the second-half as United hit five thanks to Andrew Cole, Laurent Blanc, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Veron and David Beckham.

Leeds United 4-3 Derby County

8 November 1997

Two goals by Dean Sturridge and another from Aljosa Asanovic put Derby 3-0 up at Elland Road.

Leeds not only got back on level terms but won the game, as Rod Wallace, Harry Kewell, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lee Bowyer netted. Bowyer's winner came in the 90th minute. Scenes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 Leicester City

25 October 2003

Leicester made made a blistering start and two goals from Les Ferdinand and a third by Riccardo Scimeca gave them a 3-0 half-time lead.

But Wolves turned it around thanks to Colin Cameron's double, Alex Rae and Henri Camara.

West Ham United 3-4 Wimbledon

9 September 1998

The Crazy Gang spirit was very much alive as Wimbledon came from 3-0 down to take the points at Upton Park.

Goals by John Hartson and Ian Wright (two) put the Hammers in control but the visitors hit back through Marcus Gayle's double, Jason Euell and Efan Ekoku.

Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool

5 May 2014

Liverpool squandered a three-goal lead in the final 11 minutes at Crystal Palace to see their Premier League title hopes all but end - and leave Luis Suarez in tears at the final whistle.

Joe Allen's first league goal for Liverpool and strikes from Daniel Sturridge and Suarez put the Reds in complete command before Damien Delaney and a double from substitute Dwight Gayle sent Selhurst Park wild.

Luis Suarez in tears at the final whistle

Norwich City 4-4 Middlesbrough

22 January 2005

Adam Drury scored an injury-time equaliser as Norwich completed a remarkable comeback at Carrow Road. Damien Francis prodded home for the hosts before Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink equalised for Boro.

Franck Queudrue headed home, then bagged his second from close range - and Hasselbaink's superb free-kick made it 4-1 to the visitors before Dean Ashton stabbed in. Leon McKenzie headed in on full-time before Drury sealed the fightback with a header with seconds remaining.

