Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton: Ward penalty incident angers Hodgson

Handball rule is 'killing game of football - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson says the "nonsense" handball law that led to a penalty against Joel Ward in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat by Everton is "ruining the game".

Palace defender Ward was adjudged to have handled Lucas Digne's first-half knockdown, despite the ball striking his hand from close range.

Referee Kevin Friend gave the penalty after using his pitch-side monitor.

Richarlison scored from the spot-kick to earn Everton victory.

"It's completely unacceptable. It's destroying my enjoyment of the game of football," said Hodgson.

"I can't understand how everyone in the game - the Premier League, referees, managers and coaches - have allowed this rule to come into operation.

"I don't want to profit from it or lose from it."

Hodgson also believes the decision to penalise Ward sets a dangerous precedent for the future of the game.

"I predict what will happen is players will start flicking the ball onto a hand and screaming 'handball'," added the 73-year-old.

"I do not believe in the rule. People in football find it hard to accept. The referee doesn't think it is handball either. He doesn't want to give it but has to, because that's what he is told to do."

So what is the new law?

A new interpretation of the handball law was introduced at the beginning of this season. Under these new rules, a player will be penalised for handball if:

  • The hand/arm is clearly away from the body and outside the "body line" .
  • The player clearly leans into the path of the ball.
  • The ball travels some distance.
  • The ball touches a hand/arm that is clearly raised above the shoulder.
  • The player falls and the hand/arm is extended laterally or vertically away from the body.
  • A deflection clearly makes no difference to the ball touching a hand/arm that is clearly extended away from the body and/or above the shoulder

Though Ward's arm was clearly away from his body at the moment of contact, Hodgson and his players felt the ball did not travel enough distance to warrant a penalty.

"We have lost in a way I find totally unacceptable," added Hodgson.

  • If it denies a clear goal scoring opportunity, then award a penalty (even for fouls outside the box). If the foul or handball doesn't deny a clear goal-scoring opportunity, then award a free kick.

  • I smell Betting Company interference. You can bet on Pens, Yellows, Reds, - no wonder they need VAR - adds another variable. All in the "name of da law"

  • A tipical non sense PL rule like challenging goalkeepers inside the 6 yard box: TOTAL nonsense.
    Game destroyers like all the VAR monitor consultation
    But a 90kg bloque flying into a leg breaker tackle or stamping with full strength and studs is accepted.
    And complaining to a referee atrocity as it happened last week to Bilic at West Brom game is not accepted, another non sense!!

  • If you think that penalty rule is bad what about the (unwritten) one that says "if it's against Man U then it's never a penalty"?

    • Ed the blue nose replied:
      Love the Name ,,,,and agree with your point. You could say the technology can be used to help the big clubs even more now

  • Couldn't agree more, Roy - this is a ridiculous rule/law and should be dropped immediately before any further damage is done to the spirit of the game. I spent 15 years refereeing, but wouldn't last a season with this ridiculous piece of committee rubbish legislation. GET RID NOW!

    • david replied:
      You have to wonder what logic they applied because currently they might just as well referee the game from the VAR room.

  • When will the laws of this beautiful game be set by people who have actually played the game in the 21st century, currently we have the worst offside and handball laws.

  • Pure,gobbledygook,,

  • Football is going down the pan. Far to much money involved in it now. Diving, stupid new rules, or are they laws?
    I watch none league, no VAR, no cameras, no TV, just football.

    • end racism ALL lives matter BBC replied:
      And no diving either!

  • And now you’ll have the ex refs defending the decision, “by the letter of the law”. EPL creating rules to influence more goals. Palace & WBA rightly aggrieved. Soon footballs gonna be as staged as the wrestling!

  • I support EFC and can only agree, Absolute nonsense penalty today tbh. Would of been fuming if other way. The forensic rules of VAR are killing the game that I loved and enjoyed since mid 70's. the game is for fans, debate and celebration not jazzy tv graphics or tv pundits analysis. We are losing it. footy is being cleansed like everything else in society - grey and non descript, UTFT's

  • ***BREAKING NEWS ***
    Old manager prefers things the way they used to be, SHOCK..

  • When draconian pettiness is chosen over common sense you know FIFA are up to their old tricks again.

  • Crystal Palace will recover. I think they should buy Ryan Christie from Celtic. He would be a good signing.

    • Gerrydidit replied:
      don't really have room for another attacking midfielder... even Meyer can't get into the team

  • I can't ever recall Roy complaining. If he thinks it's a bad law that's good enough for me!

  • Absolutely agree. This new "interpretation" of the law is an absolute disgrace and is making this game a joke. Someone in the halls of power at FIFA has to stand up and admit they've made a big mistake. Intentional handball should be a free kick/penalty. The rest is just part of the game.

  • Their killing football ..

    • mogs1970 replied:
      They’re!!!!

  • We are already seeing too many “hand ball” penalties and it will only get worse as attacking players play for a penalty. Ridiculous rule.

    • sun ra replied:
      SPURS V LIVERPOOL champions leauge final...it started there when mane shot at sissokos hand...its getting way too extreme now

  • As an everton fan im happy for the win but i totally agree with roy, if it was the other way round id be going mad good luck for the season palace you got a good team there

  • It is the worst rule ever dreamed of, stupid

  • Completely agree - it just takes the piss.

