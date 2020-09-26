Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Handball rule is 'killing game of football - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson says the "nonsense" handball law that led to a penalty against Joel Ward in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat by Everton is "ruining the game".

Palace defender Ward was adjudged to have handled Lucas Digne's first-half knockdown, despite the ball striking his hand from close range.

Referee Kevin Friend gave the penalty after using his pitch-side monitor.

Richarlison scored from the spot-kick to earn Everton victory.

"It's completely unacceptable. It's destroying my enjoyment of the game of football," said Hodgson.

"I can't understand how everyone in the game - the Premier League, referees, managers and coaches - have allowed this rule to come into operation.

"I don't want to profit from it or lose from it."

Hodgson also believes the decision to penalise Ward sets a dangerous precedent for the future of the game.

"I predict what will happen is players will start flicking the ball onto a hand and screaming 'handball'," added the 73-year-old.

"I do not believe in the rule. People in football find it hard to accept. The referee doesn't think it is handball either. He doesn't want to give it but has to, because that's what he is told to do."

So what is the new law?

A new interpretation of the handball law was introduced at the beginning of this season. Under these new rules, a player will be penalised for handball if:

The hand/arm is clearly away from the body and outside the "body line" .

The player clearly leans into the path of the ball.

The ball travels some distance.

The ball touches a hand/arm that is clearly raised above the shoulder.

The player falls and the hand/arm is extended laterally or vertically away from the body.

A deflection clearly makes no difference to the ball touching a hand/arm that is clearly extended away from the body and/or above the shoulder

Though Ward's arm was clearly away from his body at the moment of contact, Hodgson and his players felt the ball did not travel enough distance to warrant a penalty.

"We have lost in a way I find totally unacceptable," added Hodgson.