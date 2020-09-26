Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius is close to joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old German terminated a loan spell at Besiktas in May when he was nearing the end of a two-year loan stint with the Turkish side.

Karius, who joined Liverpool for £4.7m from Mainz in 2016, last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Union Berlin finished 11th in the Bundesliga last season.