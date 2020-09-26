Loris Karius: Liverpool goalkeeper nears Union Berlin move
Liverpool keeper Loris Karius is close to joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan.
The 27-year-old German terminated a loan spell at Besiktas in May when he was nearing the end of a two-year loan stint with the Turkish side.
Karius, who joined Liverpool for £4.7m from Mainz in 2016, last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.
Union Berlin finished 11th in the Bundesliga last season.