Willie Kirk's Everton are hoping to win the Women's FA Cup for the first time since 2010

Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final: Date: Sunday, 28 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Beating league champions Chelsea in Sunday's Women's FA Cup quarter-final could be a "huge springboard" for Everton, says Toffees boss Willie Kirk.

His side were 5-0 winners at Bristol City in the previous round of the 2019-20 cup competition in February, before fixtures were postponed by coronavirus.

Everton signed seven players this summer and have won both of their first two league games in the 2020-21 season.

But only up to six of them can play in the conclusion of the last term's cup.

"I want to win silverware and be challenging for silverware," Kirk told BBC Sport.

"More importantly, for the club it's more steps in the right direction in terms of to getting us back towards where we were a number of years ago, which was consistently challenging for trophies.

"And our ambitions don't just stop there - we want to be playing in Europe in years to come - so it would be a big step forward for us and I believe a win on Sunday could be a huge springboard for a really positive season."

Reflecting on the "distant, happy memory" of his side's most recent cup game in February, Kirk added: "It's a completely different Everton now.

"It's a much better Everton, a stronger Everton.

"The only selection headache is that unfortunately we can only register six new players, in addition to last year's squad, and we've signed seven new players, so that leaves a very disappointed player.

"It's a shame because the group have gelled so quickly, and one has to miss out on the final rounds of this competition, but it's last season's competition so I suppose it should be seen as a bonus for the six that are playing in it."

Both Everton and Chelsea have won the cup twice, but both of the Londoners' triumphs have come since 2015, while the Merseyside outfit are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

The winner of their meeting on Sunday will play either Brighton or Birmingham in the semi-finals on Wednesday, live on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.