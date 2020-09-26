Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls were denied promotion in 2019-20 as the season was declared null and void due to coronavirus

Sol Solomon's late free kick preserved 10-men Jersey Bulls' perfect league record as they came from behind to beat Ash United 3-2.

Arthur Illingworth had give the Jersey side the lead in the opening minutes, but a double from Cameron Bradbury put the hosts ahead at the break.

Solomon levelled in the 63rd minute before Kamen Nafkha was sent off for a professional foul.

But Solomon's 87th-minute curling effort ensured another victory.

The win was Jersey's 31st in 31 matches in Combined Counties League Division One since being formed at the start of last season.

The victory sees Jersey move second in the table on 12 points, behind leaders Westside on goal difference.

Bulls will play twice next weekend, playing Eversley and California on Friday, followed by Chessington & Hook United the following day.