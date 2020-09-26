Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Arthur Gnahoua has played for Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town in the EFL

League Two side Bolton Wanderers have signed former Macclesfield striker Arthur Gnahoua and Wales Under-21 winger Lloyd Isgrove on one-year deals.

Gnahoua, 28, and 27-year-old Isgrove, become boss Ian Evatt's 18th and 19th signings in this transfer window

Gnahoua told the club website: external-link "It's a big club and I'm looking forward to showing the fans how I play."

Isgrove left Swindon Town at the end of last season having helped the Robins win the League Two title,

