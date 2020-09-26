Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robbie McDaid celebrates his winning goal in the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United

Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021-22 season.

McDaid, 23, enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 campaign which he capped with an injury-time winner in the Irish Cup final win over Ballymena United.

Glentoran say the deal was signed following interest in McDaid from other Irish Premiership clubs.

McDaid is the latest to sign a new deal with Hrvoje Plum and Paul O'Neill also having penned extensions.

Club captain Marcus Kane and veteran goalkeeper Elliott Morris earlier this week signed professional contracts with the east Belfast club with the latter taking on a full-time player-coach role.

McDaid, who joined Glentoran in 2017, scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

The former Leeds United frontman started the new campaign with goals against HB Torshavn and Motherwell in Europa League qualifying but has been absent from their pre-season friendlies with an ankle problem.

The striker is hoping to be fit for the start of the 2020-21 Irish League season on 17 October, however, with the Glens away to Cliftonville in the first round of fixtures.