Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea target Viktor Gyokeres (right) has made two EFL Cup appearances for Brighton this season

Steve Cooper says Swansea City must strengthen if they are "serious" about repeating last season's promotion push.

Swansea, who reached the Championship play-offs in July, beat Wycombe 2-0 to continue their bright start to 2020-21.

But head coach Cooper wants to add at least one forward to his squad before the transfer window closes.

"The only thing I have made clear is that if we are very serious about what we want to do, then for me some things need to happen," Cooper said.

"Whether they do or they don't, we will see."

Rhian Brewster was a key man in Swansea's surge to sixth place in the last campaign, with the striker scoring 11 goals in 22 games after joining on loan from Liverpool in January.

Cooper had hoped to re-sign Brewster this season, but the England Under-21s international now appears set to join a Premier League club on a permanent deal.

That leaves Swansea looking elsewhere in the loan market, with Brighton's Viktor Gyokeres their top target.

The transfer window closes on 5 October, although Premier League and Championship clubs can do domestic business up until 16 October.

Morgan Gibbs-White (left) was involved in both Swansea goals in their 2-0 win at Wycombe

Asked whether Swansea will be part of the late-window rush to do deals, Cooper said: "In some ways (we will be) I hope - but who knows, maybe not.

"I have talked about what we'd like to do in terms of players coming in and also that we don't want to lose any players."

Ideally Cooper would also like to recruit a centre-back, but a striker is the priority.

"Jamal (Lowe) and Andre (Ayew) will score goals for us, but we need an out-and-out nine," he added.

"If it was just one (signing) it would have to be a striker because we haven't got one."

Morgan Gibbs-White was one of Swansea's star performers at Wycombe, but Cooper says there is more to come from the on-loan Wolves midfielder.

"I thought he was excellent today in possession, certainly in the first half. He was involved with so much of our good play," Cooper said.

"But it's only three games and he has still got a long way to go to be absolutely match fit and firing on all cylinders.

"I will be pushing him every day on that."