Akin Famewo (left) joins a Charlton side which has taken three points from their first two games in League One

Charlton have signed Norwich defender Akin Famewo on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old appeared as a late substitute in Norwich's 5-0 Premier League loss at Manchester City in July.

That is his only first-team outing for Norwich to date, although he featured regularly on loan with Scottish top-flight club St Mirren last season.

"Norwich speak very, very highly of him. We're lucky to have been able to get a player like him," said Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

