Akin Famewo: Charlton Athletic sign Norwich City defender on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Charlton have signed Norwich defender Akin Famewo on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old appeared as a late substitute in Norwich's 5-0 Premier League loss at Manchester City in July.
That is his only first-team outing for Norwich to date, although he featured regularly on loan with Scottish top-flight club St Mirren last season.
"Norwich speak very, very highly of him. We're lucky to have been able to get a player like him," said Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.
