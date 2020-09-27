Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hojer Nielsen, Dundee United, Fuchs, Rangers, St Johnstone

Aarhus' Danish left-back Casper Hojer Nielsen is a potential target for Celtic. (Record) external-link

Dundee United hope to finalise a deal to sign Alaves and Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs. (Record)external-link

Alfredo Morelos hints he will stay at Rangers after months of speculation over his potential departure. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Albian Ajeti has been ruled out of Celtic's Europa League play-off against FK Sarajevo on Thursday, having limped off after scoring in Sunday's win against Hibernian. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Ajeti is as good a penalty box poacher as Celtic captain Scott Brown has seen at the club. (Sun)external-link

And Brown says Leigh Griffiths "has been working hard" and "knows what's expected of him" after making his return to the Celtic squad against Hibs. (Record)external-link

Celtic do not want to sell any of their players, says manager Neil Lennon. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross backs Josh Doig to learn from being given a torrid time by Jeremie Frimpong at Celtic Park. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits his side were "jaded" in the 5-1 defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Jordan Jones says "it's obvious to everyone" he wants to be at Rangers after making his first start since January and scoring his first goal at Fir Park. (Sun)external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants more of the same from Jones. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Murray Davidson doubts whether even Sir Alex Ferguson could not improve St Johnstone this term. (Sun)external-link

