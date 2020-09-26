Match ends, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 3.
Real Madrid won a five-goal thriller with Real Betis in La Liga as the video assistant referee took centre stage.
Federico Valverde put Madrid ahead from close range but Aissa Mandi - with a header - and William Carvalho scored two quickfire goals as Betis led.
Madrid were level early in the second half through an own goal by Emerson, who was later sent off by the VAR for a professional foul on Luka Modric.
Sergio Ramos scored the winner with a chipped penalty.
There was a long VAR check for both those decisions, with the penalty disputed because Betis' Marc Bartra was penalised for a handball as he put his arms out, falling under pressure from Borja Mayoral.
That was Real Madrid's first win of their title defence, after a 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid last weekend.
Barcelona start their season at home to Villarreal on Sunday.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 22Leite de Souza JuniorBooked at 67mins
- 23MandiBooked at 90mins
- 5BartraBooked at 81mins
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21RodríguezBooked at 40mins
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forTelloat 63'minutes
- 8FekirSubstituted forMorónat 73'minutes
- 10CanalesBooked at 84mins
- 19SanabriaSubstituted forMontoyaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Montoya
- 4Akouokou
- 6Ruiz
- 7Juanmi
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 16Morón
- 24Ruibal
- 30Rebollo
- 32Delgado
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 42mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 45'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 45+1'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 18JovicSubstituted forMayoralat 72'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 16Mayoral
- 17Vázquez
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 26Altube
- 27Rodrygo
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 3.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isco.
Offside, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Attempt blocked. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Martín Montoya (Real Betis) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Bartra.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).
Post update
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Goal! Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 3. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.