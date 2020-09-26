German Bundesliga
AugsburgFC Augsburg14:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: WWK ARENA

Saturday 26th September 2020

  AugsburgFC Augsburg14:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
  • MainzMainz 0514:30StuttgartVfB Stuttgart
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen14:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach14:30Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin
  • DSC Arminia BielefeldDSC Arminia Bielefeld14:30Köln1. FC Köln
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 0417:30Werder BremenWerder Bremen

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt21104224
2Bayern Munich11008083
3B Dortmund11003033
4RB Leipzig11003123
4Augsburg11003123
6Hertha Berlin21015413
7Hoffenheim11003213
7Freiburg11003213
9DSC Arminia Bielefeld10101101
10Wolfsburg10100001
10B Leverkusen10100001
12Stuttgart100123-10
12Köln100123-10
14Mainz100113-20
14Union Berlin100113-20
16Werder Bremen100114-30
17B Mgladbach100103-30
18Schalke100108-80
