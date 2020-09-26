AugsburgFC Augsburg14:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Frankfurt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|3
|B Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Augsburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Hertha Berlin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Hoffenheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Freiburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|9
|DSC Arminia Bielefeld
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wolfsburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|B Leverkusen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Stuttgart
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|12
|Köln
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|14
|Mainz
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|14
|Union Berlin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|16
|Werder Bremen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|17
|B Mgladbach
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|18
|Schalke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|-8
|0