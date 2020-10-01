Newcastle United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Allan Saint-Maximin hasn't played for Newcastle since being forced off with an ankle injury against Brighton on 20 September

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are hopeful that winger Allan Saint-Maximin will be fit to return on Saturday after a three-match absence with an ankle problem.

Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are doubts, while Matt Ritchie is expected to be out for at least two months because of a shoulder injury.

Burnley pair Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski made their comebacks in the Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester City.

It was a first appearance since New Year's Day for striker Barnes.

His lengthy lay-off was a consequence of complications following hernia surgery, while Tarkowski missed the start of this season because of a toe injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have had their fair share of fortune in the past few days, firstly with that last-gasp penalty to draw with Tottenham and then to get past League Two side Newport via a shoot-out.

If their luck continues then it might be a good time to ask Magpies boss Steve Bruce for his numbers for Saturday's National Lottery draw, although I actually think things will be a little more straightforward for them this time.

It appears all is not well at Burnley, in terms of the relationship between the manager and the board anyway, and maybe a third defeat in their first three league games will help to persuade the club they need to back Sean Dyche in the transfer market.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Manchester City & Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Burnley since a 1-0 defeat in April 1976.

However, Burnley have kept successive Premier League clean sheets in this fixture.

Newcastle United

Steve Bruce's side have lost three home league games in a row, conceding three goals each time. Only Crystal Palace and Fulham have suffered that sequence in four consecutive Premier League home fixtures.

Newcastle's only top-flight victory in the past eight attempts at St James' Park came against Sheffield United in June (D4, L3).

The 2005-06 season is the only time they have failed to score in each of their first two Premier League home matches.

Jeff Hendrick scored nine goals in 122 Premier League appearances for Burnley. He could become just the third player to score for and against the Clarets in the competition, emulating Andre Gray and Danny Ings.

Andy Carroll has gone 37 Premier League appearances without a goal since scoring in the 90th minute of West Ham's 1-1 home draw against Stoke in April 2018.

Burnley