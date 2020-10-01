Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Allan had played every minute of Everton's three Premier League wins prior to this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Allan is expected to miss out because of a groin injury sustained during the League Cup win against West Ham.

Jonjoe Kenny is sidelined with an ankle injury but Richarlison may recover in time after being substituted with the same issue on Wednesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion have no new injuries and will rotate their squad after making nine League Cup changes.

Davy Propper is set to be available after the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton were so unlucky to somehow lose against Manchester United in their last league game. If they keep playing like that, they will finish in the top 10.

The Seagulls look potent going forward, which is one of the ways they have improved, but no-one will want to play Everton at the moment. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absolutely flying and cannot stop scoring.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Manchester City & Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are winless in their eight away fixtures against Everton in all competitions, losing all three Premier League matches at Goodison Park (D2, L6).

The Seagulls have not earned an away point at Everton since a 2-2 draw in October 1982.

Everton

Everton have won their opening six games of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1938.

They can win their first four top-flight matches for a sixth time, and the first since 1969. In four of the five previous seasons they achieved this feat, they went on to win the league title.

Everton last won four Premier League fixtures in a row between August and September 2016, under Ronald Koeman.

The Toffees have scored eight goals in their first three games, a club Premier League record.

Everton have had 59 sequences of 10 passes or more in open play in the Premier League this season, second only to Liverpool's 60.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin can become the first Everton player to score in the opening four matches of a Premier League season.

James Rodriguez has created 15 chances in four games for Everton in all competitions, the most of any Premier League player in 2020-21.

Rodriguez has registered 15 goals and 16 assists in 35 league appearances under Carlo Ancelotti.

Brighton & Hove Albion