Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham scored as Chelsea fought back to draw 3-3 at West Brom last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and left-back Ben Chilwell could make their league debuts for Chelsea after featuring in the Carabao Cup game at Tottenham.

Striker Timo Werner should be fit despite suffering from cramp in the latter stages of Tuesday's match.

Crystal Palace are without striker Michy Batshuayi, who is ineligible against his parent club.

Jeffrey Schlupp is a doubt after missing last weekend's game against Everton with a muscle strain.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won five successive matches against Crystal Palace.

The last time the Eagles beat the Blues was in October 2017 to give manager Roy Hodgson his first league victory with the club.

Palace have won just two of their 11 top-flight away games against Chelsea (D1, L8).

None of the past 18 Premier League meetings have finished level, with Chelsea winning 14 matches to Palace's four.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard's side could suffer back-to-back home defeats in the league for the first time since December 2019, when they were beaten by Bournemouth and Southampton.

Chelsea have not lost their opening two home league matches in a season since the 1978-79 campaign, when the Blues went on to be relegated from the top flight.

They have conceded at least three goals in four of their past 10 league games, as many times as in their previous 56 matches.

Chelsea have ended the last two seasons with the best record in Premier League London derbies, and took 16 points from eight such matches in 2019-20.

