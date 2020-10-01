League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: The Innocent [Insert Name Here] Stadium

Forest Green Rovers v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32108087
2Port Vale32104047
3Newport32105237
4Crawley32014406
5Morecambe320147-36
6Harrogate31206245
7Salford31206245
8Colchester31203125
9Bradford31204315
10Forest Green31203215
11Stevenage31115324
12Leyton Orient21103214
13Walsall21103214
14Scunthorpe31112204
15Exeter311145-14
16Cheltenham21014223
17Carlisle310224-23
18Barrow302134-12
19Mansfield302134-12
20Tranmere302103-32
21Oldham300327-50
22Bolton300305-50
23Grimsby200205-50
24Southend300318-70
View full League Two table

Top Stories